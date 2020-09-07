Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509,572 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Linde worth $133,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Linde by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.70. 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,942. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

