Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Bought by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions accounts for 6.2% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $18.96.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

