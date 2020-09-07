Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $66,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

