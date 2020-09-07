Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Liberty Braves Group Series C comprises about 1.4% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2,947.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 72.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 112.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. 616,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,355. The company has a market cap of $768.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

