Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Takes $6 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000. Target makes up about 1.1% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,742,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,038. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

