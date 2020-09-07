Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Raises Position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. SunOpta accounts for approximately 0.3% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STKL. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 516,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.91.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. ValuEngine lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

In other news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

