Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Shopify makes up 0.7% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.54.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $42.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $973.02. 3,470,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,013.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,595.09, a PEG ratio of 3,492.90 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

