Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.4% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

