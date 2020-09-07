Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Invests $9.53 Million in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,468,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530,000. At Home Group makes up about 1.8% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned 2.29% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 1,618,415 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in At Home Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 2,355,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in At Home Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 414,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in At Home Group by 5,780.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. 4,433,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $964.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

