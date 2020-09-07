Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Invests $4.52 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.23. 192,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,043. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $540.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.75.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

