Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Invests $4.05 Million in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.8% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $679.62. The company had a trading volume of 619,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.78. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $699.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

