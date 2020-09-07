Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 50,000 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,516.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 448,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.13 on Monday, reaching $156.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,303,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,449. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

