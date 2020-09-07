Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Etsy makes up about 1.4% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Etsy by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.04. 7,500,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,794. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $371,102.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,535,324. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

