Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Cannae accounts for 0.5% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Cannae as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cannae during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cannae during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,334 shares of company stock worth $1,997,275. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 363,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,421. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

