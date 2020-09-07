Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,000. Paypal accounts for about 1.3% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Paypal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,743,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,048,000 after acquiring an additional 288,697 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $13.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,034,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. SVB Leerink began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

