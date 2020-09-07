LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 248.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,659 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.37% of LendingClub worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in LendingClub by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 167.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.93. LendingClub Corp has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

