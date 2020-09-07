Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00.

About Legend Biotech

