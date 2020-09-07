LEG Immobilien’s (LEGIF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEGIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEGIF opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.