Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

LAUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 689,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

