Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3,019.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 39.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.