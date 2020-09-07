Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $4,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after acquiring an additional 205,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,642,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

