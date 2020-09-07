Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

