Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $212.22. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,461. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 45.6% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

