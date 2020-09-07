Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Takes Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 365,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. NOW comprises 0.6% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,716 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after buying an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NOW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,974,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 304,276 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.13. 1,338,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,616. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $779.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

