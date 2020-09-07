Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Reduces Stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 243,824 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for approximately 3.3% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned 0.71% of Antero Midstream worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,325. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.67. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.53%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

