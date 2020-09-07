Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Has $23.91 Million Stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122,853 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream makes up 4.6% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned approximately 1.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $63,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after buying an additional 6,483,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after buying an additional 4,832,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 4,051,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,448,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 2,092,676 shares during the period.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ:ETRN traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.96. 3,876,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,248. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.