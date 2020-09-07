KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 64.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

KMPH opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

