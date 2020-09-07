Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KELTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

