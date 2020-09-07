Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

