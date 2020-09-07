JUST (JST) Price Down 34.1% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. JUST has a market capitalization of $87.73 million and $386.55 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00118788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.01708391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00212856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00169965 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

