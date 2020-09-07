JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $370.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.19.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock opened at $316.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $345.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.13.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

