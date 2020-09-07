JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to Neutral

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Legal & General Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PNXGF remained flat at $$9.08 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

