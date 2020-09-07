Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.71. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $3.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $7.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $11.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.80.

NYSE:JLL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 193,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 662,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after buying an additional 640,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after buying an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $25,865,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

