JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JW.A opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.15 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.