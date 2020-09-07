Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $516,809.36 and approximately $7,081.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00118804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.01708630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00211123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168666 BTC.

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,499,112,486 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

