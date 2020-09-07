JMP Securities Raises Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $53.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,624.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domo by 420.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Domo by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

