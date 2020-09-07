JMP Securities Boosts Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $261.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $233.00 to $261.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.69.

DOCU opened at $216.26 on Friday. Docusign has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock valued at $31,531,917. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

