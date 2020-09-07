Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Jernigan Capital posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JCAP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCAP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 280,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $401.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.18.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

