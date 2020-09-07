Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,862,803 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers makes up approximately 0.3% of Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 2.65% of Scorpio Tankers worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,421. The company has a market capitalization of $680.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.89. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

