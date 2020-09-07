Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,213 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.61% of Safehold worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.43. 245,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,734,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $249,923.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,601,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,406,747.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,706 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

