Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.72% of Vanguard Russell 1000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.63. The company had a trading volume of 62,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,154. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $99.51 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81.

