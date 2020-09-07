Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 426,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $134,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $147,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

CNQ traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

