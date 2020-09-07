Jefferies Group LLC Sells 520,053 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520,053 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Crown worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Crown by 171.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crown by 94,351.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crown by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after purchasing an additional 935,962 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown by 23.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after purchasing an additional 656,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $35,234,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCK stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.35. 676,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.