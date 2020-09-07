Jefferies Group LLC Sells 3,453 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises about 0.3% of Jefferies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Howard Hughes worth $19,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HHC. Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

HHC traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 372,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,937. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

