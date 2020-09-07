Jefferies Group LLC Raises Position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,584 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 2.09% of Dorchester Minerals worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 718,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 451,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 385,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 89,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

DMLP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 114,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 32.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2263 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.