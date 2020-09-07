Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 8,569 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

TME stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,438,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

