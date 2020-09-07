Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $48.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,581.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,544.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,391.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

