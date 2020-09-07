Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 73,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,573,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,018.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after buying an additional 1,276,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $83.44. 485,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,164. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.65.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

