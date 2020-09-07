Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after purchasing an additional 670,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $9,307,061 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

NYSE:TYL traded down $10.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.96 and a 200-day moving average of $332.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

