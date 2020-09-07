Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 785,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,000. Argo Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Argo Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Argo Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Argo Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Argo Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Argo Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 124,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,161. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

